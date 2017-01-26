SP-Congress alliance: Despite show of unity, deadlock continues over seven seats

Akhilesh Yadav arrives for an election campaign in Sultanpur on Tuesday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav) Akhilesh Yadav arrives for an election campaign in Sultanpur on Tuesday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav)

Even as Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav held his first joint campaign meeting with the Congress on Wednesday, confusion over seat-sharing continued to plague the two parties as candidates from both have filed nomination papers for as many as seven seats in the first phase. Nominations for 73 seats of this phase ended on Tuesday.

In Aligarh district, where Akhilesh is due to hold his election rally on January 31, both Congress and SP candidates have filed their nominations on Koil and Khair Assembly seats. Former Congress MLA Vivek Bansal filed his nomination papers for Koil on Tuesday claiming he was the official candidate of the Indian National Congress. Ironically, his name was not part of the 43 seats declared by Congress two days ago, as Koil was SP’s seat to contest, as per their seat-sharing pact. “I have been given the symbol by the party and will contest as Congress candidate. I will not comment about others. I have been working on this seat for the past five years,” Bansal told The Indian Express.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Shaz Ishaq as its candidate from the same seat and is busy making preparations for the public meeting with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his constituency. Pankaj Kumar Verma, sub-divisional magistrate of Koil area, who is also the returning officer for the seat, confirmed that both Bansal and Ishaq have submitted their nominations under their respective party symbols. Same is the condition of the reserved Assembly constituency in Aligarh — Khair. Mukhtyar Singh of Congress, whose name features in the Congress’ official list, has filed his nomination from this seat. So has Prashant Valmiki, declared as the Samajwadi Party candidate by Akhilesh before announcement of the alliance.

Dileep Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate of Khair area, confirmed, “Singh has submitted his papers with party symbol allotment of Congress, while Prashant has submitted his papers with the symbol of Samajwadi party.”

Chaudhary Vijendra Singh, senior Congress leader and also district head of Congress in Aligarh, said, “I have not been given any official information about Koil Assembly constituency. I have come to know that Vivek Bansal has filed his nomination papers but there is no official information from the party so far.”

In Purkazi constituency, Deepak Kumar has filed his nomination as Congress’ official candidate. Kumar had contested the last Assembly election on the same seat, but lost to his BSP counterpart. Uma Kiran too has filed his nomination from Purkazi as SP candidate. Same was the case in Sayana, Govardhan, Baldeo and Agra North.

Congress has till date officially declared 68 candidates. Of these, it declared 25 candidates on Wednesday. In this list too, there were several instances of both parties declaring candidates for one seat.