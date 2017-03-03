Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: RSS aims to increase voter turnout in 14 districts

The MRM is also asking Muslims to not follow any fatwas issued from any cleric to defeat BJP. The MRM is also asking Muslims to not follow any fatwas issued from any cleric to defeat BJP.

With the last two phases of state Assembly polls fast approaching, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has thrown its weight behind BJP in the 14 districts of eastern UP, especially the Kashi region which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. According to RSS insiders, the organisation has mobilised all its offshoots to increase voter turnout, which it believes will further increase the vote share of BJP candidates to replicate the party’s victory by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections. To encourage more people to step out on voting day, these offshoots are holding awareness campaigns in Varanasi.

RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Krishnagopal, who reached Varanasi on Wednesday evening, held a meeting with representatives of the offshoots in Babatpur area. Sources said that the Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Vyavastha Pramukh Anil Oak has also reached Varanasi, where he will be camping till March 4 to hold meetings with pracharak-level office bearers.

Krishnagopal first held a meeting in Ghazipur on Thursday and later interacted with all RSS office-bearers of Varanasi district regarding ongoing canvassing in every Assembly segment. Office bearers from ABVP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bajrang Dal and others were present as well.

An RSS office bearer present at the meeting told The Indian Express, “We have been asked to appeal to the people to cast their votes in national interest.”

A Bajrang Dal officer bearer said BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash too had recently held a meeting to coordinate among different offshoots and stressed upon increase in polling in Varanasi. “We are already going door to door to appeal to people to vote in the national interest of the party they like. We are not appealing to cast vote for BJP,” claimed Arjun Maurya, Varanasi Mahanagar convener of Bajrang Dal.

In Varanasi North, Varanasi South and Varanasi Cantonment — urban Assembly segments where there is a significant population of Muslims and polling percentage is low — the RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya March (MRM) has engaged its workers to create a pro-BJP atmosphere. BJP had won all three seats in 2012.

MRM national co-convenor Mahirajdhwaj Singh recently held meetings in this regard in Jaunpur and Ghazipur. “The MRM unit of Kashi (Varanasi) is working towards appealing to the Muslim community to cast their vote with a positive approach. We are trying to remove their negative approach towards BJP. We are appealing to them to ensure win of whichever candidate or party they like,” Singh said.

The MRM is also asking Muslims to not follow any fatwas issued from any cleric to defeat BJP. MRM patron and RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar was in Varanasi last week and is likely to come again and camp there till polling.

The ABVP has been directed to hold meetings at college campuses and residential areas to appeal young voters to cast votes.