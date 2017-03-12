Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: ‘Gangsters, murderers and don’ among winners

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

Murder accused Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya and Amanmani Tripathi, jailed don Mukhtar Ansari and gangsters Vijay Mishra and Sushil Singh are among over a dozen candidates with criminal backgrounds who won this election.

While Singh contested on a BJP ticket from Saiyadraza seat of Chandauli, Mukhtar is the BSP candidate from Mau Sadar. Raja Bhaiya and Amanmani were in the fray as Independents from Kunda and Nautanwa seats respectively, while Mishra was contesting as the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party candidate from Gyanpur seat.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Amanmani, who had contested from prison, was released on bail Friday. In November last year, the CBI had arrested him and filed a chargesheet declaring him guilty of killing his wife Sara and later portraying her death as a road accident. When Shivpal Yadav was state SP president, he had given Amanmani a ticket for the same seat. However, Akhilesh Yadav cancelled the ticket after becoming party chief and expelled him.

Amanmani defeated his closest rival, SP candidate Kaushal Kishore Singh, by a margin of 32,256 votes.

The expelled leader’s elder sisters Tanushree, Alankrita and uncle Ajeetmani campaigned for him in his absence as his parents — former minister and four-time MLA from the same Nautanwa seat, Amarmani Tripathi, and mother Madhumani — too are in jail serving life terms for the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla. “Voters of Nautanwa have faith in our family and made Amanmani win,” said Ajeetmani.

During the campaigning period, Sara’s mother Seema Singh had released two videos appealing cautioning the people of Nautanwa against voting for Amanmani as he had “killed her daughter”.

Muscleman Raja Bhaiya won the Kunda seat in Pratapgrah district as independent candidate for the sixth consecutive time, defeating BJP candidate Janki Saran by 1,03,647 votes. He had also been Cabinet minister in the outgoing Akhilesh government.

Lodged in Lucknow district jail, Mukhtar won for the fifth time from Mau Sadar seat. He defeated his closest rival Mahendra Rajbhar, who contested on a Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party ticket, by a margin of 8,698 votes.

Mukhtar, who has been in jail since 2005, won from inside prison for the second consecutive time. He is facing trial in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai after CBI chargesheeted him in the case.

Gangster-turned politician and BJP candidate Sushil Singh defeated BSP candidate Shyam Narain Singh alias Vineet Singh, who is lodged in a Ranchi jail, by a margin of 14,494 votes.

Vijay Mishra, a history-sheeter and former sitting SP MLA from Gyanpur, won on a NISHAD ticket after he was denied a ticket by Akhilesh. He defeated Mahendra Kumar Bind of BJP by 20,230 votes.

In Muslim-dominated Tanda seat of Ambedkar Nagar district, sitting SP MLA Azeemul Haq Pahalwan lost to BJP candidate Sanju Devi by a meagre 1,725 votes.

While campaigning, Devi had raked up the murders of her husband Ram Babu Gupta and the latter’s nephew Ram Mohan, who were shot dead in March and December 2013, respectively. The family had alleged that Pahalwan and AIMIM candidate Irfan had gotten both killed. However, the police had given Pahalwan and Irfan a clean chit in Ram Mohan’s murder, and chargesheeted only Irfan in the Ram Babu murder case.

BJP candidate Neelam Karwariya, whose husband, former BJP MLA Uday Bhan Karwariya, is lodged in Mirzapur district jail, won from Meja seat in Allahabad. She defeated Ram Sewak Singh of SP by 19,843 votes.

However, those who lost the elections included gangster Dhananjay Singh, who fought from Malhani seat in Jaunpur on a NISHAD party ticket. He lost to minister and SP candidate Parasnath Yadav by 21,210 votes. Another gangster and sitting SP MLA from Gosainganj seat in Faizabad, Abhay Singh, lost to Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari by 11,620 votes.

Wives of several jailed gangsters also lost the election. Among them were Sanjeev Maheshwari’s wife Payal, who contested on RLD seat from Muzaffarnagar, Prem Singh alias Munna Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh, who contested on an Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) ticket from Madiyahu seat in Janpur and D P Yadav’s wife Umlesh Yadav, who contested from Sahaswan seat in Badaun on the ticket of Rashtriya Parivartan Dal, floated by her husband, who is lodged in Tihar jail.

Raja Bhaiya booked in murder case

Rae Bareli police Saturday registered an FIR against Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, his cousin Akshay Pratap Singh and four others on charges of murder and conspiracy.

Raja Bhaiya, who won from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh as an Independent, and others have been booked in connection with the murder of a youth, who was an accused in the 2013 murder case of deputy SP Ziaul Haq. Raja Bhaiya was also booked for the murder of Haq but the CBI gave him a clean chit. The youth, who was out on bail, was then declared a juvenile by the court. Unchahar police SHO Parusham Ram Tripathi said, “The victim died when the motorcycle, on which he was travelling, collided with a loaded truck at Arkha village late Friday. Following this, the truck driver left his vehicle and fled. On Saturday, the deceased’s uncle filed an FIR against Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Akshay Pratap Singh, the unidentified truck driver and three others alleging that they conspired to kill his nephew.” No arrests have so far been made in the case.