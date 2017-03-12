Live updates

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Ram temple was part of poll manifesto, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Published:March 12, 2017 2:54 am
Responding to a barb by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said a Ram temple at Ayodhya was part of the BJP’s election manifesto. Raut had said: “Lord Ram’s exile is over and we now hope that a Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya soon.”

Fadnavis said, “The temple will not be built on Raut’s advice. The Sena MP probably does not know that a small temple has existed there since 1992. What is awaited is the magnificent temple.”

The Shiv Sena has repeatedly raised the Ram temple issue in all elections held in Maharashtra to embarrass the BJP.

