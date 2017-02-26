Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Public disenchanted with BJP, says Mayawati

Sounding a word of caution, she said, “The RSS and BJP want to end the reservation system in the country. If the BJP forms the government in the state, it will either end quota system or make it ineffective”. Sounding a word of caution, she said, “The RSS and BJP want to end the reservation system in the country. If the BJP forms the government in the state, it will either end quota system or make it ineffective”.

BSP chief Mayawati Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of “dreaming of destroying UP”, saying the public is disenchanted due to “wrong policies” of the Centre and the SP government in Uttar Pradesh. “Following the wrong policies of the Centre and state government, there is resentment and anger among 22 crore people of UP,” she said at an election meeting in Ballia.

“Both PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are dreaming of destroying UP,” she said and urged the Muslim voters of the state to cast a decisive mandate in favour of the BSP. “If you vote for SP, then it will directly benefit the BJP. The Dalit vote base of BSP is intact, and when the Muslim votes get combined with the Dalit votes, BJP will face a tough time,” Mayawati said.

She accused the BJP of contesting the elections without any CM face. “On the other hand, the SP’s CM face is facing problems of poor law and order and spurt in crime. As a result of which, the SP CM’s face has become tainted,” she said. The BSP chief also took a jibe at SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, and said, “He seems to have been affected by Putra-Moh (blind love for son), and has even insulted his brother Shivpal”.

Sounding a word of caution, she said, “The RSS and BJP want to end the reservation system in the country. If the BJP forms the government in the state, it will either end quota system or make it ineffective”.