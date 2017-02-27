Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Vinay Katiyar raises Ram Mandir again, says development meaningless without it

BJP MP from Ayodhya Vinay Katiyar. (ANI) BJP MP from Ayodhya Vinay Katiyar. (ANI)

On the day the state of Uttar Pradesh went to polls for the fifth phase of assembly elections, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar again asserted that Ram Mandir will be a reality in Ayodhya. He said development, education and employment are there in the city but are meaningless without the temple. Speaking to news agency ANI, Katiyar said: “Yahaan vikas, rozgaar, shiksha sab di gayi hai, lekin Ram Mandir ke bina sab bekar hai, Ram Mandir ban ke rahega.”

Last week, the BJP Rajya Sabha member, at a rally in Ayodhya, said if the party gets a majority, then they will ensure the temple is built. Katiyar also said the development work would be incomplete without the construction of Ram Mandir. “We have to build the temple here. It is important for the unity and integrity of this country.” Katiyar’s promise to build Ram Mandir met with sober claps from the public and near silence from Union Minister Rajnath Singh from the dais.

Believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Rama, the district of Ayodhya is considered as a prestige constituency for the BJP. The party rose to power in the region on the back of Ram Mandir movement and, after the demolition of Babri Masjid, won the assembly seat four times before suffering a shock defeat to the Samajwadi Party in 2012.

Amid tight security, the voting for the 51 assembly constituencies, spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, began on Monday at 7 am. The districts going to polls in this phase include Ayodhya, Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur

