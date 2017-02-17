Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul today in Congress campaign in Rae Bareli

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in this file photo. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in this file photo.

The Congress Party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh is set to get a boost today with party leader Priyanka Gandhi joining the campaign trail in the family bastion of Rae Bareli. Priyanka will join her brother and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Raebareli where Priyanka Gandhi will accompany him. Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Hathgaon area of Fatehpur.

Party’s workers have long been demanding that Priyanka campaign across the Congress high command has clarified that she will restrict her campaign only to Amethi and Rae Bareli. In both these constituencies, Priyanka will campaign for the ten candidates of the Congress Party. It hasn’t yet been decided if she will also campaign for the Samajwadi Party candidates.

While Priyanka may have decided against a full-fledged campaign, she has been credited with doing much of the back-end work for the on-going seven-phase election. AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that it was Priyanka who was instrumental in securing an alliance with Samajwadi Party. Azad recently hinted the alliance could well continue up to the 2019 elections.

While party sources admit that its campaign failed to enthuse voters in the first phase of the election, they are hopeful of swinging the fourth and fifth phase – Rae Bareli will vote on February 23 while Amethi goes to polls on February 27.

