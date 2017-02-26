Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: PM Modi resorting to polarisation, says NCP

Tariq Anwar, NCP. (File photo) Tariq Anwar, NCP. (File photo)

Extending support towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his counter remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Shamshan-Kabristaan’ statement, the Janta Dal (United) on Sunday said the latter was resorting to his old ways of spreading communalism. “Our Prime Minister is worried. Earlier, he was talking about development, but now he has again come down to his old method of communalism and polarization,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar told ANI.

Expressing the same opinion, the Janata Dal (United) stated that the Prime Minister should protect the dignity of his post.

“The Prime Minister should protect and conserve the dignity of his office, so, that his opponents cannot accuse him of lying,” JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav, earlier, took a dig at Prime Minister Modi, saying that his party talks about development whereas the latter’s talk about ‘shamshaanghaat and kabristaan.’

He also accused the BJP for copying their manifestos and for not doing anything for the welfare of the people.