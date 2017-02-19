UP elections 2017: Rahul, Akhilesh attack PM Modi, say people will take revenge on BJP for demonetisation

Rahul with Akhilesh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Rahul with Akhilesh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Launching a joint attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation drive, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said people will take revenge on BJP and its leaders will have to get their “blood pressure checked” after third and fourth phase of assembly polls in the state. “BJP has put common man in queue for their own money. Now in the elections they will once again queue up against BJP. BJP has come to know about the people’s mind and after the third and fourth phase, blood pressure of BJP leaders will have to be checked,” Akhilesh said while addressing a joint rally with Rahul in Jhansi.

Echoing similar views, Rahul said the mood of Modi has changed after he joined hands with Akhilesh. He said, “Now smile has evaporated from his face. He has also come to know that in UP, SP and Congress are going to form the government.”

“After showing film of ‘achchhe din’ to people now he (PM) is acting like Gabbar Singh of Sholay and says he wants to fight corruption and turned your hard-earned money into paper. Now people will take revenge,” Rahul said, while criticising PM Modi for not waiving off loans of farmers. He said after his 30-day Kisan Yatra he had requested the Prime Minister to waive loans of farmers but Modi “kept mum when I met him in this regard”.

“Now he is saying let BJP win and he will get the loans waived. Modiji you are PM, call a cabinet meeting and waive the loans. For this you don’t need to win elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election was held on Sunday. The fate of 826 candidates in this phase will be decided by 2.41 crore voters. In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while BSP, BJP and Congress secured just six, five and two respectively. One seat went to an Independent.

With inputs from PTI

