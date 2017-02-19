Watch PM Modi’s full speech in Fatehpur; decide if opposition’s attack is justified

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that there should not be any injustice on the basis of religion or caste and said that if if a village gets a graveyard, it should get a cremation ground too, and if there is electricity during Ramzan, power supply should be ensured during Diwali as well. He also slammed the ruling Samajwadi Party government over deteriorating law and order prevailing in the state.

Watch the video here

The Prime Minister said police stations in the state have become the SP’s offices and pointed out that the Supreme Court had to intervene and direct the state government to lodge an FIR against Gayatri Prajapati, a minister in the state government and candidate from Amethi. Criticising the alliance between the SP and Congress, PM Modi said Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi shook hands and hugged each other, but realised on the first day itself that the path ahead was difficult.

The remarks, however, didn’t go down well with the opposition leaders, who found it as yet another attempt by Modi to polarize Hindu voters. Many believed that Modi has got nervous with the tie-up between Congress and SP with Muslims drifting towards the grand alliance, he is making all effort to pull all Hindus towards the BJP. Soon after Modi’s rally, #AllianceRattledModi started trending with many tweets critical of Modi’s speech.

Commenting on Modi’s remarks, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the Election Commission should take note of PM’s statement, adding that this is a clear violation of their directions. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said on Twitter, “The people of UP need jobs, better lives and livelihood, not talk of cremation sites or graveyards.”

“This desperation to win state elections, by fanning communal divides, diminishes the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister,” Yechury added.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd