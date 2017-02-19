PM Modi in Fatehpur: If there is electricity during Ramzan, it should be available in Diwali too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said no government should discriminate the public on the lines of religion and caste. “Sabka saath, sabka vikas is our mantra”, PM Modi said. “Ramzan me bijli athi hai tho Diwali me bhi ani chahiye; Bhedbhav nhi hona chahiye (If there is electricity during Ramadan then it must be available during Diwali too; there shouldn’t be any discrimination)” the prime minister added.

Taking a dig at SP-Congress alliance, PM Modi said that the ruling party entered into an alliance with the fear of losing power and reiterated that the SP has “insulted” their ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia by joining hands with a party that has “looted the country”. “Those born with silver spoon in mouth realised that the situation is not in their favour,” he said while referring to Congress.

He also slammed the SP government over deteriorating law and order in the state and urged people to elect a government that would ensure the safety of people. “Goondaraj prevailing all over UP; police stations have become Samajwadi Party office,” he said.

“The Supreme Court had to intervene to ask UP police to lodge FIR against minister SP leader Gayatri Prajapati who was allegedly involved in rape and murder,” the Prime Minister said, adding that development was in exile for 10 years in the state.

Meanwhile, voting is underway in the third phase. The fate of 826 candidates in this phase will be decided by 2.41 crore voters, including 1.10 crore women and 1,026 persons belonging to third gender category.

With inputs from agencies

