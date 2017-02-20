After three phases of polling, opponents battling hard to save honour: PM Modi in Phulpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Launching a scathing attack on his political rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to give BJP an opportunity to serve Uttar Pradesh for five years and promised to deliver success on every parameter. Addressing an election rally in Allahabad’s Phulpur, the prime minister said, “Ek taraf wo apni izzat bachaane ka chunaav lad rahe hain, dusri taraf hum UP ka bhagya badalne ka chunaav lad rahe hain (On one hand, our political opponents are contesting election to save their honour, on the other hand, we are contesting to change the fortunes of UP.)

“Teen charan ke baad ye teeno dal(SP,Cong,BSP) isme lage hain ki itni seats aa jayein ki bas izzat bach jaaye (After the end of three phases of elections, SP, Congress and BSP are now in a battle to secure as many seats as possible to save their honour.),” said PM Modi, while stressing that the wave of Parivartan can be witnessed in each and every corner of the state.

Mounting further attacks on rivals, Modi claimed that before 2014 people could only hear about “Scam India” and after that the talk is all about Skill India.

Earlier in the day, Modi held an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region. Attacking the Samajwadi Party and Congress for criticising the demonetisation decision, the Prime Minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people.

Meanwhile, over 61 per cent polling was recorded in the third phase of the ongoing UP assembly elections on Sunday. As many as 69 constituencies went to the polls, which is considered as crucial for the ruling SP. In the previous assembly polls, the SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while the BSP, BJP and Congress had secured only six, five and two seats respectively. One seat was won by an Independent.

