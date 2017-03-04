Latest news

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 phase VI LIVE updates: Polling begins in 49 constituencies

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 phase VI: The districts going to polls on Saturday are Mau, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Azamgarh and Ballia.

March 4, 2017

Fate of several leaders will be at stake on Saturday as 49 constituencies in seven district of Eastern Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections. From don Mukhtar Ansari in Mau to firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur are in fray. The voting will take place amid tight security in all the seven districts. Around 1.72 crore voters, including 94.60 lakh men and 77.84 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in this round to decide the fate of 635 candidates.

Live Updates

7:15 am: Yogi Adityanath came early morning to cast his vote in Gorakhpur district.

7:00 am: Voting began in 49 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in Phase VI.

