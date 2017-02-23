Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: No killing of cow, buffalo in BJP rule, will shut all slaughterhouses, says Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah File/PTI Photo BJP national president Amit Shah File/PTI Photo

A day after he controversially used ‘Kasab’ acronym to describe rivals, BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to shut down all slaughterhouses across Uttar Pradesh once his party comes to power. In a recourse to beef politics, Shah, while campaigning in UP for the ongoing elections, said while cow, buffalo and ox were killed in the rule of Congress, SP and BSP, his party will end their killing and produce milk and ghee from them. He said, “Qatalkhane bandh karenge. Congress, SP, BSP ke raj mein gaai, bhains, bael ke khoon ki nadiyan bahi, hum doodh ghee ki nadi bahayenge.”

On Wednesday, on the eve of voting for the fourth phase of the assembly elections, Shah told a poll rally at Chauri Chaura assembly segment of Gorakhpur that development will elude the state “until you get rid of this Kasab”.

“Ye Uttar Pradesh ki janata is baar ke chunav mein is Kasab se mukti paa le. Main phir se bolta hun, Uttar Pradesh ki janata is baar ke chunav mein is Kasab se mukti paa le. Kasab se mera matlab kuchch aur mat nikaliyega. Kasab se mera matlab hai: Ka se Congress, Sa se Samajwadi Party aur B se… (BSP),” Shah said.

Shah’s remarks come a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling SP of discriminating between communities in Uttar Pradesh and said if a village gets a kabristan (graveyard), it should also get a shamshaan (cremation ground).

In September 2015, Dadri resident Mohammed Akhlaque was lynched by a mob on suspicion that he had slaughtered a cow and stored beef in his refrigerator. For about a year after that, UP as well as other parts of northern India witnessed a spurt in incidents of cow vigilantism, which have abated now.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd