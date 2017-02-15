UP elections 2017: Uttar Pradesh may be read as ‘up’, but everything is ‘down’ in the state, says PM Modi in Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kannauj, UP. (Source: ANI) Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kannauj, UP. (Source: ANI)

“Uttar Pradesh abbreviation UP may be read as “up”, but everything is “down” in the state”, is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his election rally speech in poll-bound UP’s Kannauj. Slamming the SP-Congress alliance, the prime minister said the alliance will shatter your dreams. “Congress is participating in three-legged race in UP- one leg tied with SP and another with BSP, but BJP running with two legs will pip them to post,” said PM Modi.

He took potshots at both the Samajwadi Party and Congress for playing out a farce in the state when he said,” New film shooting on political stage in UP. Before interval two parties fighting and after interval embracing each other. SP, BSP, Congress all are favouring each other in some way or the other in these elections,” said Modi. “Shouldn’t jobs be given on the basis of merits? However, it all works on the basis of sifaarish,” added the prime minister.

The prime minister also cornered UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as he recalled Congress’ attack on SP veteran Mulayam Singh in 1984. “Does Akhileshji even recall that Congress attacked Mulayam Singhji back in 1984? And he has allied with them only. Akhilesh ji doens’t even remember his attack on his father. For sheer greed to grab power, he sat in Congress’ lap,” he said.

In a veiled reference to Mulayam’s younger son Prateek Yadav, Modi pointed out he didn’t own a single car. “I don’t own a single car but these people who call themselves socialists, have many expensive cars,” said PM. Continuing his criticism on family politics done by the Yadavs, PM Modi said the UP government instead of working for the benefit of all, they only supported people from their own clan. “Schools in UP do not have teachers in adequate number; Is this the way to empower the poor of India? Central assistance for foodgrains not reaching poor as UP govt is not interested in accepting it. SP govt is anti-poor,” he said.

