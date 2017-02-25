Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Mumbai BJP leaders to pitch in for campaign

A large chunk of people from Uttar Pradesh live in Mumbai to earn livelihood and according to political observers, most of them voted in the BMC polls. (File Photo) A large chunk of people from Uttar Pradesh live in Mumbai to earn livelihood and according to political observers, most of them voted in the BMC polls. (File Photo)

After BJP put up a sterling performance in the Maharashtra civic elections including the BMC, a group of party leaders from the city unit are now headed for campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where the last leg of assembly elections are due in March. A 30-member team of city BJP leaders and workers have left for UP where they would campaign for the party. General Secretary of the city BJP, Amarjeet Mishra said, “After Mumbai and Maharashtra, its now UP. We are going to convince our brothers and sisters in UP to vote for BJP which is the only hope for development in the country.”

These leaders and workers would canvas mostly in districts and tehsils of high-stakes Purvanchal including Varanasi, Mariyahu, Bhadohi, Gazipur, Jaunpur and Chandauli where they would apprise voters about the resounding success of the party in Maharashtra, Mishra said.

A large chunk of people from Uttar Pradesh live in the megacity to earn livelihood and according to political observers, most of them voted in the BMC polls.

Purvanchal is the eastern end of Uttar Pradesh comprising 17 districts. This area is represented by 30 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and 117 legislators in the 403 member Uttar Pradesh state assembly. Elections to 89 seats in this region would take place on March 4 and 8.

Mishra, who was instrumental in the civic campaign for BJP in Mumbai to woo north Indian voters, said, “Almost two years back, when assembly elections were held in Maharashtra, several leaders of the Uttar Pradesh came to Mumbai and campaigned for us. It now payback time.”