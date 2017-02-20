Stop endorsing donkeys, Akhilesh Yadav tells Amitabh Bachchan on promoting Modi’s Gujarat

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI File Photo)

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a cheeky dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the brand ambassador of Gujarat tourism for a long period of time. Upping the ante on his political rivals, the UP Chief Minister said, “Ek gadhe ka vigyapan aata hai, main iss sadi ke sabse bade mahanayak se kahunge ke ab aap Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat kariye (I would urge the Superstar of the Century-Amitabh-to stop advertising for donkeys of Gujarat).”

Ek gadhe ka vigyapan aata hai, main iss sadi ke sabse bade mahanayak se kahunge ke ab aap Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat kariye: UP CM pic.twitter.com/Rv4HiiV7Ic — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2017

Akhilesh’s comments were in response to an advertisement of Gujarat tourism, which features many donkeys and actor Bachchan. The advertisment promotes the Wild Ass Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, over 61 per cent polling was recorded in the third phase of the ongoing UP assembly elections on Sunday. As many as 69 constituencies went to the polls, which is considered as crucial for the ruling Samajwadi Party. In the previous assembly polls, the SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while the BSP, BJP and Congress had secured only six, five and two seats respectively. One seat was won by an Independent.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd