UP elections 2017: If there is electricity during Ramzan, ensure supply during Diwali too: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

ACCUSING THE Samajwadi Party (SP) government in Uttar Pradesh of indulging in discrimination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that if a village gets a graveyard, it should get a cremation ground too, and if there is electricity during Ramzan, power supply should be ensured during Diwali as well.

“Gaon mein agar kabristan banta hai, to gaon mein shamshaan bhi banana chahiye. Agar Ramzan me bijli militi hai, to Diwali me bhi milni chahiye. Agar Holi me bijli milit hai, to Eid par bhi bijli milni chahiye. Bhedbhav nahin hona chahiye (If a village gets a graveyard, it should get a cremation ground too. If there is electricity during Ramzan, there should be electricity during Diwali too. If there is electricity during Holi, there should be electricity during Eid too. There should not be any discrimination),” said Modi, addressing a rally in Fatehpur district.

He stressed that there should not be any injustice on the basis of religion or caste. “Dharm ke aadhar par to bilkul nahin hona chahiye, jaati ke adhar par bilkul nahin hona chahiye… unch-neech ke aadhar par bilkul nahin hona chahiye,” he said, adding that his mantra was “sabka saath-sabka vikas”.

“Uttar Pradesh mein bhedbhav sabse bada sankat hai. Anyay ki jado mein bhedbhav hai… Dalit ko poocho to woh kehta hai, mujhe haq ka nahin de rahein hai, OBC wale lejate hai. OBC walon ko poocho, to bole mere haq ka nahin dete, wo sirf Yadav ko de dete hai. Yadav ko poocho, to bole unke parivar se jo jude hain, sirf unhi ko milte hai, baaki sab Mussalmano ko chala jata hai… (Discrimination is the biggest difficulty in Uttar Pradesh. It is the root of injustice… Dalits say they are not getting what is due to them as OBCs are getting everything. OBCs say the government only gives the Yadavs. Yadavs say only those linked to the ruling family are getting their dues, and the rest goes to Muslims),” said Modi

“Yeh bhedbhav nahin chal sakta hai… Har kisi ko uske haq ka milna chahiye, yeh sabka saath sabka vikas hota hai (We cannot allow this discrimination… Everyone should get their rights, that is what sabka saath sabka vikas is about,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when his government announced the distribution of LPG stoves, it did not discriminate. “We did not say that only Hindus will get, and Muslims will not get them… Whoever stands in the queue will get. We did not say that any particular caste will get. Everyone will get their right,” he said.

Targeting the Akhilesh Yadav government on law and order, Modi said police stations in the state have become the SP’s offices. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had to intervene and direct the state government to lodge an FIR against Gayatri Prajapati, a minister in the state government and candidate from Amethi. He said he was surprised that Akhilesh started his election campaign by canvassing for Prajapati.

Modi also referred to the case of rape and murder lodged against an SP MLA in Sultanpur. “Kya maa-betiyon ki ijjat lootne ke liye SP ki sarkar banai thi… maa-betiyon ki hatya karne ke liye SP ki sarkar banai thi (Was the SP government elected to rape and kill our mothers and daughters),” he said.

Criticising the alliance between the SP and Congress, he said Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi shook hands and hugged each other, but realised on the first day itself that the path ahead was difficult. “The glow has disappeared from Akhilesh Yadav’s face, his voice has become feeble, he is afraid and looking for right words while talking to media,” he said, adding that the SP chief has “accepted that he has lost the game”.