Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 LIVE updates: Small traders destroyed, farmers have no money, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on February 23, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Rae Bareli at the Pakharauli Gram Panchayat grounds in Dalmau. Following his meeting, Rahul will join Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav for a roadshow in Allahabad, starting at the Gandhi family’s heritage Anand Bhawan home and ending at Shaukat Ali Road.

To counter the Congress-Samajwadi Party campaign, BJP president Amit Shah will hold a parallel road show in the city on Tuesday. Shah’s roadshow will happen on a route between Allahpur to Ghantaghar.

LIVE UPDATES – Congress rally in Rae Bareli, Allahabad:

11. 57 am: Hindustan ka PM, Raebareli aur Amethi ke logon ko takleef kyun pahuncha raha hai? (why is the Prime Minister of India creating trouble for those who live in Rae Bareli and Amethi?) Rahul asks.

11.55 am: In his speech, Rahul now targets Vijay Mallya. Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to his rescue and waived of the Rs 12 lakh crore that he owes to banks.

11.50 am: Rahul Gandhi has begun addressing a rally in Rae Bareli. “Farmers have no money, small traders are destroyed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finished them, ask them they’ll tell you the same,” he says.

11:40 am: The support for Narendra Modi at the ground level among BJP workers is still intact. However, BJP leaders are not sure if it will translate into votes. Liz Mathew writes on how party workers are disappointed not everyone shares their enthusiasm.

11.20 am: Amit Shah addresses public meeting ahead of his parallel road show with Rahul.

11.10 am: Rahul arrives at the Children’s National Institute at Swaraj Bhavan.

At the Children’s National Institute at Swaraj Bhawan this morning.Big smiles & lots of energy-a great start to a full day of campaigning! pic.twitter.com/oLBrg2CbjQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 21, 2017

The fourth phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election will take place on February 23, and the Congress Party’s family bastion of Rae Bareli will go to polls.

