Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 Live updates: UP will progress only when SP, BSP, Congress are removed, says PM Modi in Barabanki

Ahead of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is addressing a rally in Barabanki after delivering a speech at an election rally in Hardoi earlier today. In his address, the PM said our government is for the poor, the underprivileged, the marginalised and the farmers. Attacking the SP-Congress alliance, the prime minister said, “Uttar Pradesh will progress only when SP, BSP & Congress are removed; I urge people in UP to elect a BJP Govt devoted to development.”

LIVE updates:

4:20 pm: How many villages has Akhilesh provided electricity to? Only 3: PM

4:15 pm: Earlier urea for farmers used to go to chemical factories; We decided to neem coat them & now it benefits only the farmers: PM Modi

4:10 pm: Akhilesh ji, this is a sinking boat. To save yourself try whatever ways you think is possible. But your 5-year governance people will not forget: PM

4:06 pm: For five years you had to tolerate the government. But they will be shown their place once you come out to vote: PM Modi

4:00 pm: SP government in Uttar Pradesh is anti-farmer; Centre allotted funds but why is it that farmers in the state are not benefited? asked PM Modi

3:40 pm: Uttar Pradesh will progress only when SP, BSP & Congress are removed;I urge people in UP to elect a BJP Govt devoted to development.

3:35 pm: Our government is for the poor, the underprivileged, the marginalised and the farmers: PM Narendra Modi

