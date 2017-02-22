UP elections 2017 LIVE updates: Akhilesh addresses rally in Bahraich, attacks PM Modi over demonetisation

Akhilesh Yadav speaks in Bahraich (Source; Twitter/@ANI_News) Akhilesh Yadav speaks in Bahraich (Source; Twitter/@ANI_News)

As Uttar Pradesh gears to hold the fourth phase of its assembly elections on Thursday, political parties are keeping up their fierce campaigns in districts that are going to polls in subsequent phases. Campaigning for the Congress- Samajwadi Party alliance, UP Chief Minsiter Akhilesh Yadav held a public rally in Bahraich, which will vote in the fifth phase on February 27. Bharatiya Janta Party president Amit Shah is holding four public meetings in Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur districts — all of which will vote in the sixth phase on March 4. The seventh and final phase of polls in UP will be held on March 8.

LIVE UPDATES:

01.15 pm: Talking about the Samajwadi Party-Congress seat sharing in the state, Akhilesh said, “If friendship is done with a big heart, it stays. But if you befriend a miser, the bond is unlikely to last.

01.05 pm: The UP CM attacks PM Modi over demonetisation, “You said demonetisation will eradicate black money, corruption and terrorism. (But) where are the statistics?”

01.00 pm: Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting in Bahraich.

12.40 pm: Contesting on an SP ticket, so I am in SP. If circumstances allow, will remain with the party even after March 11.

12.32 pm: “All I wanted was respect for Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I am with Netaji, will do whatever he asks me to.”

12:30 pm: Shivpal Yadav talks to ANI, says he will campaign for SP but hasn’t thought about what further. Shivpal also expressed unwillingness to campaign for Congress, but added that he will if Mulayam Singh asks him to.

