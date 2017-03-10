Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: In Varanasi city, they trooped out to vote like never before

In Varanasi Wednesday. The district turnout was its best ever. (Anand Singh) In Varanasi Wednesday. The district turnout was its best ever. (Anand Singh)

Varanasi city’s voters outdid themselves on a large scale when they turned out Wednesday. In a city where the UP poll campaign peaked with roadshows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the turnout in the three seats (urban) improved by 7.6, 8.3 and 9.5 percentage points since 2012.

Varanasi South recorded 65 per cent, up from 55.5; Varanasi Cantonment recorded 60 per cent, up from 51.7; Varanasi North recorded almost 59.9, up from 52.2. The BJP had won all three urban seats in 2012, with Varanasi South giving it a seventh consecutive victory. All three seats are of Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

The average turnout in Varanasi district’s eight seats was over 60.9 per cent, its highest ever in any poll. Across the seventh and final phase, the turnout for 40 seats was 2.1 percentage points better than in 2012 — 60 as against 57.8.

In Varanasi city, the Congress and the BJP both attributed the steep rise to the same two reasons. “Because of canvassing by the prime minister, more people cast their votes in all urban seats — in favour of BJP candidates. Also, more Muslims turned out to vote hoping to defeat the BJP,” said Vinod Gupta, BJP in-charge for Varanasi South.

“Roads shows by Akhilesh with Rahul and by Modi brought voters out to ensure victory for the parties they chose. The PM himself camped here three days,” agreed Ravi Mishra, Congress city vice-president for Varanasi. “Muslims turned out in large number; huge polling has been reported in Muslim-dominated areas such as Madanpura, Sonapura, Godauliya and Nawabganj. Because of the SP-Congress alliance, Muslims found themselves in a position to help defeat the BJP.”

Varanasi district has eight seats, five of which are part of Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency — including the three urban ones. In the two rural segments, the turnout rose by 1.4 percentage points in Rohaniya and dropped by 2.3 in Sewapuri.

The district’s other three seats are in Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. The turnout rose by 1.61 percentage points in Pindra and 0.5 points in Shivpur but dropped by 0.05 points in Ajagara (SC).

Tribal voting surge

One seat that outdid even Varanasi city’s triple jump was in Naxal-affected Obra of Sonbhadra district. Obra, along with Duddhi, has been reserved for STs for the first time. From 50.5 per cent in 2012, Obra’s turnout added 11.5 points to reach 62 per cent. Duddhi too recorded 62, up 3.6 from 58.4 in 2012.

“Obra is dominated by tribal voters but they weren’t taking an interest in earlier elections because the seat was unreserved and financially powerful persons from outside were contesting,” said BJP candidate Sanjiv Kumar. “This time, as local tribal candidates are contesting, voters were enthusiastic about electing someone of their own.”

In Mohammadabad of Ghazipur, represented by jailed Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Sibgatullah (now BSP), the turnout rose from 55.5 per cent to 61. Ghazipur is Union minister Manoj Sinha’s Lok Sabha constituency; the district also has four ministers in Akhlesh’s outgoing government.

Only eight of the 40 seats had a lower turnout than in 2012. The steepest drop was 5.1 percentage points, in Marihan of Mirzapur.

Among these 40 seats, the SP had won 23, the BSP five, the BJP four and the Congress three in 2012, with the remaining five going to Quami Ekta Dal, the Apna Dal and three independents.