Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: In local tongue, the ‘patohi’ reaches out to Azamgarh, Netaji’s ‘karmabhoomi’

With her father-in-law largely absent from the campaign, Dimple Yadav made an attempt at the local “Bhojpuri” dialect to reach out to his constituents in Azamgarh, his Lok Sabha seat. On the last day of the assembly poll campaign, Dimple announced herself as the “patohi” (daughter-in-law) of the region and described Azamgarh the “karmabhoomi” of both “Netaji” and “Akhileshji”.

She sought to connect immediately with the audience in Mubarakpur. Azamgarh, starting her speech in Bhojpuri. Reading from a sheet in front of her, Dimple said, “Hum Azamgarh mein pehli ber aayil hayin… hum yahan ki patohi hayin… hayin ki naahi? (I have come to Azamgarh for the first time. I am the daughter-in-law from her, aren’t I?)”

Continuing in Bhojpuri, she pitched for her husband: “Humko aap logan ka ashirwad chahin, apne bhaiye ke phir se Mukyamantri banaye ki jimmedari aap logan ke ba (I need your blessings. It’s your responsibility to make your Bhaiyya the chief minister).”

Incidentally, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Mubarakpur is also named Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple played on that, seeking votes to make one Akhilesh the MLA so that the other can become the chief minister.

Before Dimple spoke,SP leader Juhi Singh called for votes as a muh dikhayi (gift at first sight) for their daughter-in-law.

Dimple responded to BSP chief Mayawati, who had said even “SAPA ki Bhabhi” would not be able to save “SAPA ka Babua” this time. Dimple told the crowd that now her “Buaji”, who is “Buaji” of Akhilesh, is worried about her safety. “Ab meri Buaji ko bhi, ab Akhilesh ji ki Buaji ko humari suraksha ki chinta ho gayi hai,” Dimple said, adding Mayawati was troubled with the “jan samarthan” (public support) she was getting. Dimple even suggested that if Mayawati was facing any trouble, she could call the 1090 service started by Akhilesh to help women and girls.

Dimple reminded the crowd how Mulayam had wanted to start a sugar mill in Azamgarh, and Akhilesh got it started. “Netaji ne kaha tha chini mil, wo bhi chalu ho chuki hai,” she said, going on to describe Azamgarh as “karmabhoomi”.