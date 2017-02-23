Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: I believe even Muslims should get tickets, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Amid controversial statements like “Kabristan” and “Kasab” from BJP as elections in Uttar Pradesh cross the halfway mark, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has conceded that the party should have fielded Muslim candidates in the ongoing polls in the state. In an interview to Times Now on Wednesday, the BJP veteran said, “We’ve given tickets to minorities in many other states… Talks must have happened here (in UP) as well… I was not there, this is based on what I have learnt. May be they (BJP parliamentary board) didn’t find any (winnable Muslim candidate). But I believe even they (Muslims) should get it.” When asked if Muslim candidates should have been given tickets, Rajnath replied, “They should have been. Whoever deserves must get.”

He, however, defended the state committee, saying maybe they didn’t get anyone but again added “had there been (a Muslim candidate), it wouldn’t have harmed us. We’ll take care and see we can build up minority candidates”.

BJP has maintained that tickets in the party are distributed solely on the basis of winnablity, and not on the basis of caste or religion, of a candidate. Muslims comprise 19.3 per cent of the total population in UP.

In another interview earlier, Rajnath had said the BJP could have bagged 300 seats in UP had the Congress and Samajwadi Party not stitched an alliance. He, however, said it would affect them only in 30-40 seats.

Rajnath also told Times Now that Pakistan should extradite Lashkar-e-Toiba founder and Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed to India for trial. Pakistan recently put Saeed under house arrest and also cancelled 44 of his arms licences,

