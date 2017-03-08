Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Farmers boycott voting at polling booth in Chunar

Over 1.41 crore voters including 76.87 lakh men and 64.99 lakh women are eligible to exercise their franchise in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections. Over 1.41 crore voters including 76.87 lakh men and 64.99 lakh women are eligible to exercise their franchise in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections.

Alleging lack of irrigation facilities and development, the farmers on Wednesday boycott voting in the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at polling booth number 283 of Chunar assembly segment.

The polling for the seventh and final phase of the assembly elections began at 7 a.m. for 40 assembly constituencies. Over 26 percent votes have been polled till 12 noon.

A total of 535 candidates, including 51 women, are in the fray in these assembly seats spread across seven districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Over 1.41 crore voters including 76.87 lakh men and 64.99 lakh women are eligible to exercise their franchise in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections.

As many as 8,682 polling stations with 14,458 polling booths have been set up.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.