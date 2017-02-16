Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Farm loan waiver is another false promise of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Continuing his attack on PM Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Prime Minister’s promise of farm loan waiver is one of many such “false promises” he has made. “Modiji makes false promises, and loan waiver promise for farmers in these elections will be another promise of the same kind,” Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Leharpur Assembly constituency in Sitapur.

“The Prime Minister should look into the problems he has imposed on the poor through his note ban decision, instead of speaking about his ‘mann ki baat’,” he said, referring to the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, he said, “Even the phones we are using are Chinese (made) and Indian money is going there. We want Indian products to be sold in China.”

No employment has been generated and Rs 15 lakh has not been deposited in accounts of the poor and instead their government waived Rs 1.40 lakh crore of debts only to benefit 50 industrial houses while this amount could have been used for betterment of farmers and small industries, he said.

On the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, he said it would turn Uttar Pradesh into “Uttam Pradesh” if voted to power.

“Free coaching to students will be given in every district of UP,” he said.

