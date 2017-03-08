Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Family crisis will affect SP in polls, says Sadhna Yadav

Mulayam with Sadhna, Prateek and Aparna. Archive Mulayam with Sadhna, Prateek and Aparna. Archive

SADHNA YADAV, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Tuesday said the SP patriarch should not have been insulted and the recent turmoil in the family would definitely affect the party in the ongoing elections. Sadhna also said that she wants her son Prateek to enter politics and get elected to the Parliament. Prateek’s wife Aparna is contesting as the SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment this election.

Sadhna, speaking about Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to ANI, said: “He has regards for his father, cares for the health of Mulayam and mine… I do not know who provoked Akhilesh to do whatever had happened in the last few months… Mujhe lag raha hai misguide hua hai woh kain se (I believe Akhilesh was misguided).”

She alleged that her “home has been ruined” and that she “never had imagined that Akhilesh will get separated while Mulayam was still alive”. Asked whether the recent turmoil in SP would damage the party’s prospects, Sadhna said: “Yes… it happened at a wrong time. It will affect the elections.”

“Netaji ka apmaan nahi karna chahiye tha… aur sab theek tha… par unka apmaan nahin hona chahiye tha… kisi ko bhi nahin karna chahiye tha… itni mushkilon se banai hui unki party… itni zindgi bhar ki mehnat (Netaji shouldn’t have been insulted… everything else was fine… but he shouldn’t have been insulted… no one should have insulted him… he had faced so much of hardshiph to build the party… all his life’s hardwork),” she added.

She said that after January 1, when Akhilesh replaced Mulayam as the SP national president, she had insisted that had all family members discussed their problems with each other, such a situation would not have arisen. “Mulayam should be given back his honour,” she claimed.

On Mulayam’s brother Shivpal, who was removed from the Cabinet as well as the state SP president by Akhilesh, Sadhna said: “Nahi hona chahiye tha unka apmaan… unki galti nahi thi… yeh baar baar kehna ki unhone aisa kuch kiya… kuch nahi kiya unhone (This should not have happened… he was not at fault… to say all the time that it was his fault… he had not done anything).”

She added that when Shivpal was made the SP state president, he was in Saifai and was not aware of the development. “Had professor sahab (Ram Gopal Yadav) stopped Mulayam from changing the state president, all such things would not have happened… Shivpal deserves to be in the party and hold posts. Shivpalji ke saath 100 per cent galat hua hai (Shivpal has been wronged),” she claimed.

While admitting that she was blamed for everything that had happened in the party, Sadhna denied that she had any role to play. She also refused to blame anyone else.

“I have worked behind the curtains for long… time has come to come forward… I had given suggestions to Mulayam, got Dharmendra (Yadav) and Akhilesh elected as MPs. Yeh sab kaam kiye hai par chhup chhup kar kiye (I have done all this from behind the scenes),” Sadhna said, adding that she wanted to work openly but Mulayam had stopped her.

Asked if she thinks about coming forward now, she said: “Mujhe lagta hai ki ab zaroorat hai (I think it is necessary now).”

Claiming that she had always enjoyed good relations with Akhilesh, Sadhna said she had been touch with him even after January 1. Asked whether she wanted become an MP or go to Rajya Sabha, Sadhna said: “Chahte hain hamara beta jaye… Prateek jaye… hum nahin chahte apne liye (I want Prateek to go to Rajya Sabha… Don’t want it for myself).”

On Prateek in the past showing disinterest interest in politics, Sadhna said, “Wo abhi dekhega… samay ki demand ko samjhega to zaroor aayega (He will see now… he will understand the demand of time and come forward).”

“Ab peechey nahin jayenge… Netaji ke liye stand lena ho ya Akhilesh ke liye… kuch kehna ho ab peechey nahin ja sakte kyunki samman se badi koi cheez nahi hoti hai… aur mera bahut apmaan hua hai.. maine wait kiya ki koi bole… par koi bola nahin (I will not go backwards now… Whether I need to take a stand for Netaji or Akhilesh… If I have to say something, I will not go backwards because nothing is more important than respect… and I have been insulted a lot… I had waited for someone to speak up but nobody did),” she said, adding that the time to stay behind the curtain and keep quite is over.

“Maine bol diya hai Akhilesh ko ki sarkar banao beta, is baar tumko hum batayenge kitne kaam karne hain tumhe (I have told Akhilesh to form the government, this time, I will tell you works you have to undertake),” she said, adding that she wanted Akhilesh to become the chief minister again and whatever had happened should not be repeated when the new government takes charge.

On allegations that she was behind the appointment of the state chief secretary, Sadhna ruled it out. “Ab to hum chahenge ki itney powerful ho jayein ki yeh sab karwa sakein (Now, I want to become so powerful that I could get such things done).”

Later, when mediapersons told Akhilesh about Sadhna’s wish that Prateek should join politics, Akhilesh said: “I say, even if anybody among you wishes to join politics, you can. But you are late now.” On Sadhna claiming that he had been misled, the CM said he has not heard the statement, as he was returning directly from an election rally.