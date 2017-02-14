Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Editor of Jagran.com arrested for violating EC guidelines

Jagran.com editor Shekhar Tripathi was arrested late last night. Image: Facebook Jagran.com editor Shekhar Tripathi was arrested late last night. Image: Facebook

Jagran.com editor Shekhar Tripathi was arrested late Monday night by the Uttar Pradesh police for publishing an exit poll after the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. This, the Election Commission said, was in violation of its guidelines asking news organisations not to carry/publish any exit/opinion poll during the election period. The Uttar Pradesh Police also raided the homes of Sukirti Gupta (CEO of Jagran New Media), Varun Sharma (Dy Editor, Jagran English Online) and Puja Sethi, Digital Head.

The Election Commission had, on Monday, ordered the filing of FIRs against the management and editor-in-chief of Dainik Jagran for alleged violation of its guidelines.

In a statement issued, Dainik Jagran newspaper said news about exit polls of Uttar Pradesh was published inadvertently on its English website and it was immediately removed after being detected by senior officials of the group.

In a statement, the newspaper said, “It may be clarified that except for the digital English platform no news item attributing to exit poll was published in Dainik Jagran newspaper.”

“On the English website a news was inadvertently published mentioning about an exit poll. However, the mistake was self corrected and the news report was immediately removed when the report was noticed by senior officials of the group.

“We clarify that we fully comply with the directions which has been issued by Election Commission of India and are in the process of filing a detailed fact-based response with the ECI clarifying the position,” it said.

Earlier, the Election Commission had ordered lodging of FIRs against Dainik Jagran and an agency in 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh in connection with publication of “exit polls” in violation of its directions.

