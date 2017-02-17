Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Do not approve of interference in Triple Talaq, UCC, says Mayawati

BSP Supremo Mayawati. (ANI) BSP Supremo Mayawati. (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, during an election rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, declared that her party does not agree with interference in the Centre’s stance on the Triple Talaq issue as well as the Uniform Civil Code. Attacking PM Modi and his sweeping statements made during the election campaign for the BJP in the state, Mayawati said in Fatehpur that the prime minister’s “drama” is not going to win him any favours. “People won’t bless BJP, no matter how much drama PM Modi does by calling himself an adopted son of UP,” the BSP chief said.

The BJP has so far not projected any chief ministerial candidate in the state.

“People are angry with PM due to his wrong policies, in such situation BJP have not yet dared to project a CM face in UP,” Mayawati said, attacking the chink in BJP’s armour.

Targeting rival Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati said that his brother Shivpal Yadav can prove to be detrimental to the health of Samajwadi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Akhilesh Yadav and his fraction. “The way Mulayam Singh Yadav has insulted his brother Shivpal Yadav everywhere, Shivpal and his team will surely harm Akhilesh and his team,” she said.

The BSP faces a strong three-cornered contest with the BJP and the newly-stitched SP-Congress alliance in the state. The state, which is currently voting in seven phases, will see counting of results on March 11. While three phases of the state, mostly the western and central parts, have already voted, there are four more phases yet to vote. Varanasi, the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency, and Etawah, the Yadav family’s hometown, are yet to go to polls.

