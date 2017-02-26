Country taking strides in health sector, UP still behind, says JP Nadda

Union heath Minster JP Nadda. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh) Union heath Minster JP Nadda. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh)

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday said the country is making “rapid advances” in the health sector but the condition in Uttar Pradesh is “quite opposite to it”. “Uttar Pradesh is still far behind in the health sector,” he told media persons here. Nadda said the Modi government has so far given more than Rs 36,000 to the state government to provide good healthcare services to the people.

“But the state government failed to spend that amount too. People want an answer for that. (Chief Minister) Akhilesh Yadav will have to give an answer,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister approved Rs 189 crore for opening medical colleges at Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Basti, Faizabad and Firozabad district hospitals. He said the people need to vote BJP to power to improve healthcare services in the state.

