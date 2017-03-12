Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: ‘BJP victory may change face of UP’

BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Lucknow on Saturday. (AP Photo) BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Lucknow on Saturday. (AP Photo)

UP-ites based in Pune were Saturday elated over the BJP’s landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. They called the people’s mandate to be the one that will “change the face of UP”. Smriti Shukla, who works as the HR professional with TCS, expressed happiness over the BJP’s win, saying she feels the state is in safe hands now. She is expecting a new face of UP in the next five years and looking for zero tolerance for corruption.

She says the BJP government should fulfil all the promises made in their manifesto. With clear majority all of these are very much possible, says Shukla.

According to 57-year-old Sunil Jain — a real estate developer, who hails from Agra — with the BJP coming to the power, “the state will get rid of hooliganism and corruption that have been rampant in UP for the last 27 years and was supported by the SP and the BSP government.” He stresses that it will not happen overnight but will be implemented step-by-step, just the way it is being done by the BJP government at the Centre.

The UP-ites also hoped that the new government will work towards creating new jobs in the state. They stressed that the state has been witnessing migration of people to other states for the last many years due to lack of job opportunities. Issues like corruption and hooliganism have been left unaddressed by leaders of all parties for decades, and the BJP coming into power, they say, will change that. “People got fed up of corruption and wanted someone to do something,” says Jain.

Sushil Kumar Tiwari, the owner of Rajhans tea stall on BT Kawade Road, points out that it is very difficult to survive in UP due to corruption. Even if one wants to open a tea stall, one needs to bribe not just government officials but also local ‘goondas’. That’s one of the major reasons he shifted to Pune for livelihood, a few years ago. “Now that the BJP will be in power, I will wait and watch how things change. And I am hoping that things will change for better,” says Tiwari.

City-based businesswoman Shalu Richard says the countrymen have pinned their hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not just for UP but the entire country. According to her, irrespective of which party had been in power, the state of UP never benefited and continued to wrestle with mass-level corruption. “I am just hoping that the BJP delivers on its promises,” says Shalu.

Even those who were not expecting the BJP to win feel the verdict signifies that “things will have to change in UP now”. Aishwarya Tripathi, a 20-year-old student from Kanpur, pursuing engineering from the city college, shares that he was fully confident that the Samajwadi Party would win. He explains, “To be fair to Akhilesh Yadav, I would say, the party to which he belongs may not have done anything for UP but he as a leader, did try to bring about changes in the state but didn’t get support from his own people. However, if people have shown so much faith in the BJP, that means they have a lot of expectations. It also means that the party will have to deliver in terms of education, growth and job opportunities, and also controlling corruption. I feel that since the party is able to deliver at the Centre, it will show result in UP also.”

Now that the election results are out, the question that’s bothering many is who will get the CM post. It’s something that has excited Tata Motors employee 31-year-old Abhishek Kothari. Kothari says though he was expecting the BJP to win, he hadn’t thought them to get such overwhelming majority. “Varanasi is already the constituency of PM Modi and the election verdict, I feel, will benefit the state. The party will have to start fresh in the state as they do not have a recognised face. Choosing a suitable leader for the CM post will require a serious thought and I feel that it’s something that will be decided at the Centre,” says Kothari, who’s from Kanpur.