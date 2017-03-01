Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: BJP moves EC against ‘unauthorised deletion’ of valid voters from list

The BJP on Tuesday sought an inquiry into the alleged “unauthorised deletion” of valid voters from electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, where the fifth phase of polling was held on Monday.

A BJP delegation led by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi submitted a memorandum to the EC and urged it to ensure that all voters with valid electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) are allowed to vote in the last two phases. “The BJP has received complaint from almost every constituency that holders of valid EPIC cards were turned away (from polling booths) as their names were deleted without following the due process laid down by laws and rules prescribed by the EC,” the party said in its memorandum. The delegation asked the EC to fix responsibility and prosecute the responsible officials.