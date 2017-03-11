Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: BJP gets ready for Holi two days in advance

Laddoos being prepared at a shop in Lucknow on Friday, a day before the results are announced. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Laddoos being prepared at a shop in Lucknow on Friday, a day before the results are announced. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

With most exit polls predicting BJP to become the single largest party in UP — at least one is making a forecast for 280-odd seats — the party started to make preparations for celebrating the feat on Friday, a day before results of the Assembly polls are counted. While the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow was being illuminated with decorative lights, party leaders have in advance placed orders for roses, laddoos, firecrackers and colours to play Holi — two days before the festival.

Leaders claimed this is the first time that the party has started such preparations before the results are announced. The party had not shown enthusiasm of this scale even on the eve of the counting day in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP won 71 of 80 seats in UP, a party leader said.

Drummers have been asked to arrive at the party office early Saturday morning, and an LCD screen is being installed near the main gate of the office to let supporters and the public watch the results and get updates as votes are counted.

The party has also directed all 90 district and six regional headquarters to hold celebrations tomorrow. In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leaders have decided to play ‘saffron Holi’ on Saturday.

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Workers are full of enthusiasm… They had been working hard for this moment since the Lok Sabha elections. We are sure the BJP will get more seats than what the exit polls are predicting. Arrangements are being made to welcome the results.”

Party’s state president Keshav Prasad Maurya will be present at the state headquarters since early morning, and BJP national vice-president and the party’s state in-charge Om Mathur will also reach the office from New Delhi in the morning. Office-bearers of the state and regional committees would be present in district headquarters during the celebrations.

A party leader said that such enthusiasm was obvious because the BJP’s stocks were on a steady decline in the state since 1991, when it won 221 seats, owing primarily to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. In subsequent Vidhan Sabha elections, the party won 174 seats in 1996, 88 in 2002, 51 in 2007, and 47 in 2012.

“There was a continuous decline even after we had a battery of senior and experienced leaders. So even if we do not get absolute majority, the honour of being the single largest party will be sufficient reason for us to celebrate,” said a leader in Varanasi.

BJP’s media in-charge for Kashi region, Sanjay Bhardwaj, said: “The PM, in a recent public meeting, had appealed to us to play ‘kesariya (saffron) Holi’. As election results start coming in tomorrow, BJP workers will start playing Holi with saffron gulal. They will move in groups across Varanasi playing Holi and dancing on drum beats.”