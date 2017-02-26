UP polls will end appeasement, casteism, dynastic rule, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday accused the SP and BSP of virtually destroying Uttar Pradesh and said this election would end the politics of appeasement, casteism and dynastic rule. Exuding confidence that BJP would form the next government in the state, Shah said, “Once the poll results are announced, it will signal the end of politics of appeasement, casteism and dynastic rule in the entire state”.

Shah also urged voters to give an overwhelming majority to the BJP, and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said as soon as the BJP forms the government, it would ban all the slaughterhouses in the state. “Instead of blood of cattle, there will be streams of milk and ghee flowing throughout the state,” Shah said.

The BJP chief exuded confidence that the party would be form the government with two-thirds majority. He said in the last 15 years of SP and BSP rule, development has taken a backseat.

“There is acute shortage of power, medicines, and the common citizens including women and traders are feeling very much unsafe,” he said and added that farmers are yet to get their dues from the government.

Throwing an open challenge to Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said, “Counting will begin at 8.00 AM on March 11…and by noon the counting process will be completed, bringing to an end the rule of Akhilesh Yadav by 1 PM”.

The BJP chief took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “On one hand Modi government has released 104 satellites, and on the other Rahul is pushing the ‘cycle’, which has already become punctured”.

The cycle is the symbol of the Samajwadi Party with which Congress has forged an alliance for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.