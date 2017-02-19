Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav opened incomplete projects to take credit, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah. PTI photo Amit Shah. PTI photo

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday called the Samajwadi Party-Congress tie-up an unethical alliance of “two corrupt families”, and said that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has proved by forging the alliance that he does not have the confidence of winning the elections on his own. Shah also alleged that some of the “development work” that Akhilesh cites are steeped in corruption, and were unveiled hurriedly before time only to take credit in the run-up to the state elections. “Yeh do bhrastachari kunbon ka, do bhrastachari pariwaron ka gathbandhan hai (this is an alliance between two corrupt clans, and families),” Shah told the media in Gorakhpur a day before the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Watch what else is making news:



He claimed that the alliance is not between two political parties or ideologies but is an “apavitra” (unethical) tie-up since the SP got into it only to win the elections despite being ideologically opposed to the Congress all along.

Claiming that Akhilesh has taken “some steps of cosmetic development” to mislead the people, Shah said that nearly 10,000 people rushed to travel in Lucknow Metro after the state government’s advertisement but were disappointed that the Metro has not yet started. “What was the hurry to flag off the Metro when the project was incomplete,” he asked.

About another infrastructure project close to Akhilesh’s heart — the Lucknow-Agra Expressway — Shah said there are nearly 15 diversions on the route but it was inaugurated in view of the elections.

Shah alleged that there was corruption in recruitment, road and Metro rail construction, and power procurement, and that the SP “proved (its) lack of commitment in eradicating corruption by giving tickets to the mining mafia”.

If the BJP comes to power in UP, Shah promised, the state will constitute a Purvanchal Development Authority to equip eastern UP with basic amenities with expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore every year. He said that when elections had started in western UP there was a “BJP wave” but that wave has turned into a tsunami for the party as the election process heads towards eastern UP.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of PM Narendra Modi’s assertion that he is an “adopted son” of UP, Shah said BJP spokespersons will comment on it. “Why involve me in this? Ek level rehne do (maintain a level),” he added.