Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav has been misguided; family infighting will effect poll result, says Sadhna Yadav

Sadhna Yadav with daughter-in-law Aparna. Express photo Sadhna Yadav with daughter-in-law Aparna. Express photo

Breaking her silence over the much publicised infighting in the Yadav family, the second wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sadhna, on Tuesday said UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been misguided. “I had never thought that Akhilesh would part ways with Netaji (as Mulayam is fondly known among supporters) and that too when Netaji is still alive,” she told reporters.

“I don’t know how could Akhilesh do this but he definitely loves his father. I think he has been misguided,” said Sadhna who has been blamed for the feud in the family. Sadhna, who is believed to be close to Shivpal Singh Yadav, said that the younger brother of Mulayam has been insulted.”Shivpal has been insulted. He was not at fault,” she said.

To a question on whether the family feud and the emergence of two factions in the party would mar its prospects in the ongoing Assembly elections, Sadhna said, “It will have an impact on the outcome of the polls as its timing was wrong.”

To a question, she said she wanted Samajwadi Party to return to power and Akhilesh back as the chief minister. “Let’s see what happens on March 11 and what the voters decide,” she said. The step mother of Akhilesh also said she had been advising Mulayam on various issues ranging from social life, politics and even those related to family.

“I have kept the family united,” she said. Maintaining that she had no interest in joining politics, Sadhana said that she wanted her son Prateek become a Rajya Sabha MP.

“Prateek would understand the gravity of the situation and he would definitely join politics,” she said.

On being blamed for the infighting, Sadhna held time responsible for the rough patch through which the family went, saying, “I have given my 100 per cent to the family. I have given time to all members of the family, be it Ramgopal Yadav, his children, Dharmendra, the daughters-in-law of the family, my sisters-in-law or brothers of Netaji.”

“I have regarded everyone as part of my family and asked Netaji to help each one of them,” she remarked.

When asked why she did not take any credit for all the work she had done, she said, “I never wanted to take any credit as whatever I have done is because of Netaji, and it is because of him that I have been able to do so much. Hence, I want to give all credit to Netaji.”

She also said she now wants to foray into social work and help under-privileged people.