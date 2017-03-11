Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: A day before, Congress open to post-poll ‘handshake’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

A day after the exit poll forecasts spread alarm among Congress supporters, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dismissed the poll findings while the party indicated that it was open to post-election tie-ups in Uttar Pradesh. This comes a day after UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav indicated his willingness to explore options after the election results are announced, suggesting that no party wants President’s Rule in the state.

At the AICC briefing, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the Congress is open to post-poll alliances. “It is obvious that neither politics nor nature permits a vacuum. In such a situation, not a single voter or party would want elections after elections… In that situation, the most easily available handshake which will ensure a certain amount of continuity in governance without a vacuum will be attempted,” Singhvi said when asked whether the party was ready for an alliance with the BSP if results throw up a hung Assembly.

He said to comment beyond that is “highly hypothetical and highly speculative, which is absolutely unnecessary”. The results of other states are also important but the Congress’s worry is Uttar Pradesh, and an attempt has already begun to shield Rahul Gandhi from any blame in the event of a bad defeat. Many leaders agreed that a crushing defeat in UP could come as a huge blow for Rahul and his efforts to infuse a fresh lease of life in the party, which has been facing a string of electoral defeats after the Lok Sabha debacle in 2014.

“Elections are not a referendum on individuals,” AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said when asked whether Rahul would be responsible for the party’s victory or defeat. He said the SP-Congress alliance will win.

While Rahul rubbished the exit polls results, suggesting such predictions had gone wrong before in Bihar, if the party faces setbacks, as predicted by the exit polls, then the party and its vice-president Congress will have to introspect on the effectiveness of their strategy, because the next round of elections — in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka — will be a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP. The party cannot hope to get much help from any regional force in these states.

With the national footprint of the Congress receding fast, the elections were a test for Rahul, as also for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was actively involved in strategising all aspects related to the election in Uttar Pradesh.