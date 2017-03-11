Uttar Pradesh election results: People rose above caste, voted for development, says BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Vetran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi Vetran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Expressing happiness over winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections with a clear majority, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday said it was a major change that people voted for development and welfare of the state rather than on the basis of caste and religion. “I think it is the BJP’s hardwork work which has paid off, due to which the people have voted for the BJP Government raising above caste, creed, sex, race and religion. This is a big thing that the agenda of this election moved towards the development and welfare of the poor,” Joshi told ANI.

While giving the credit to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, Joshi said that the two leaders have equally contributed to the overwhelming victory of the BJP. The early trends in the assembly election show the BJP leading in 324 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance leading in 57 seats while Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) ahead in 19 seats.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March. A total of 4,854 candidates were in fray for 403 assembly constituencies.