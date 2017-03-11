Uttar Pradesh election results: Congress loses all four seats in Amethi, BJP wins three of them

BJP, which had drawn a blank in the last assembly seats, has won three seats in Amethi this time. BJP, which had drawn a blank in the last assembly seats, has won three seats in Amethi this time.

Congress on Saturday lost all the four assembly seats in Amethi district, the pocket borough of Nehru-Gandhi family, with BJP bagging three of them. Sitting MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh from SP retained his Gauriganj seat, defeating Congress nominee Mohammad Naeem by more than 26,000 votes.

Samajwadi Party and Congress had joined hands for the assembly election but their candidates had contested against each other in some of the seats.

BJP nominee Garima Singh polled 63,912 in Amethi defeating her nearest rival and tainted minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati of Samajwadi Party who received 58,941 votes.

In Tiloi, BJP candidate Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh defeated BSP nominee Md Saud, son of sitting MLA Dr Muslim.

In Jagdishpur (Reserved), BJP candidate Suresh Passi has defeated his nearest rival and sitting Congress MLA Radhey

Shyam Dhobi.

SP had won Amethi and Gauriganj while Congress had bagged Tiloi and Jagdishpur in the 2012 Assembly election.