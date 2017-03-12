Next on Amit Shah’s table: 120 Lok Sabha seats where BJP is hardly present

The BJP chief plans to tour these 120 constituencies, mostly in the South and East, and start from scratch by building the booth-level infrastructure. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) The BJP chief plans to tour these 120 constituencies, mostly in the South and East, and start from scratch by building the booth-level infrastructure. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

As the results came in Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had brief conversations over phone. The party cup of joy was brimming over, leader after leader hailing them for the stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh. Modi and Shah did not say much. They thanked the voters, especially the poor and the youth, and let the scoreboard do the talking.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was among those who complimented Shah, saying “yeh aap ki jeet hai”. He returned the compliment: “Yeh aap ki jeet hai.”

A party source said the next project on Shah’s table centres on 120 Lok Sabha seats where the BJP has little or no presence. That’s his next target, the source said.

The BJP chief plans to tour these 120 constituencies, mostly in the South and East, and start from scratch by building the booth-level infrastructure.

“Shah wants these 120 seats under the Modi umbrella,” the source said. These constituencies are spread across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and states in the North-East.

And the BJP chief underlined it Saturday when he said: “The only factor for the win is the performance of the Modi government. The outcome has shown the faith of the poor in Modi… Even his political rivals will have to admit that he has emerged as the most popular leader in the country since Independence.”