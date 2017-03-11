Uttar Pradesh election results 2017 LIVE updates: Will BJP end its 14-year vanvas?

With the exit polls giving a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, Samajwadi Party chief and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, without naming Bahujan Samaj Party, hinted that he would be open to joining hands with like-minded secular parties in a bid to stop the state from coming under President’s Rule and being ‘remotely controlled’ by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The SP-Congress combine are predicted to finish a distant second as most poll surveys either gave the BJP a clear majority or predicted that the party would fall just short of the 202 halfway mark. It was Vikas vs Vikas as both camps ran high-pitched poll campaigns in the Hindi heartland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the BJP campaign, which went into the polls without announcing a chief ministerial face, as he crisscrossed the state in an effort to end the party’s 14-year drought in UP. Akhilesh also aggressively campaigned for the SP-Congress alliance as he seeks reelection for a second term. BSP chief Mayawati is likely to play kingmaker if her party fails to win more seats than what the exit polls had predicted. The Congress leadership says it will wait for the poll results before taking a call on whether to join hands with the BSP to form a grand alliance.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results 2017 LIVE UPDATES:

7.59 am: At 8 am, counting of postal votes will commence at counting booths.

7.51 am: In the run-up to the polls, which were conducted in seven phases, leaders cutting across party lines did not lose an opportunity to launch into personal attacks. The highlight of the campaign was when PM Modi spelled out SCAM: Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati. BJP national president Amit Shah went a step further saying that KASAB meant Ka’ for Congress, ‘Sa’ for the Samajwadi Party and ‘B’ for BSP.

7.42 am: In this election, the BSP fielded the most number of Muslim candidates (97). The BJP yet again failed to give party tickets to a single Muslim candidate in a state that has around 4 crore members from the community. Speaking to Times Now, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the party should have fielded Muslim candidates. He, however, clarified saying that the party’s election committee awarded tickets based on the winnability of a candidate.

7.39 am: In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got the lion share of the votes by garnering 42 per cent of those cast. The SP-Congress registered 29 per cent and the BSP got 20 per cent. Polling pundits say any party looking to win the state need to notch up at least 35 per cent of the vote share.

7.28 am: Here is what at stake for all the parties in the fray. For the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav is looking to emerge from the shadow of his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav by putting on a strong show in this Vidhan Sabha election. It’s alliance partner, Congress will see vice-president Rahul Gandhi looking to revive the party’s fortunes in the state and hoping to form government after staying 27 years out of power. The BJP will be looking to use the UP verdict as a referendum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive and as a vote for vikas.

7.25 am: One poll survey predicted the BJP to win as many as 285 seats in the state. Since 1991, the party has been on a decline after it swept the state winning 221 seats. In subsequent elections, it won 174 seats in 1996, 88 in 2002, 51 in 2007, and 47 in 2012.

