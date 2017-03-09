UP exit poll results 2017: BJP ahead of all, Congress prove liability for SP, BSP far behind in race

UP exit poll results 2017: The three polls projected 110-130, 120 and 156-169 seats respectively for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and 57-74, 90 and 60-72 seats for the Mayawati-led BSP. PTI photos UP exit poll results 2017: The three polls projected 110-130, 120 and 156-169 seats respectively for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and 57-74, 90 and 60-72 seats for the Mayawati-led BSP. PTI photos

BJP seemed set to win the Uttar Pradesh elections as most exit polls predicted it to emerge as the single largest party in the hotly-contested state winning anywhere between 164 and 210 of the 403 seats. Times Now-VMR poll forecast 190-210 seats for the BJP in the UP assembly, while India News-MRC gave it 185 and ABP- Lokniti CSDS 164-176 seats. If BJP wins UP, it would be a return to power for the party in the politically significant and volatile state after 15 years. The three polls projected 110-130, 120 and 156-169 seats respectively for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and 57-74, 90 and 60-72 seats for the Mayawati-led BSP.

CNN IBN’s exit poll results released on Thursday also predicted a BJP win with around 185 seats, but falling short of majority needed to form the government. The poll also have 120 seats to the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, while around 90 seats to the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other parties have secured 9 seats. The election results will not only decide who will rule the state, but it will also be a precursor for the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, here are the exit poll results from other news agencies:

India Today | SP+Congress (120), BJP (185), BSP (90), Others (9)

Times Now | SP-Congress (110-130), BJP (190-210), BSP (57-74), Others (8)

ABP | SP-Congress (156-169), BJP (164-176), BSP (60-72), Others (2-6)

India News | SP-Congress (120), BJP (185), BSP (90), Others (8)

India TV | SP-Congress (135-147), BJP (155-167), BSP (81-93), Others (8-20)

VMR exit poll predicts 200 seats for BJP, 120 for SP-Congress alliance, 64 for BSP

News 24 | BJP (285), SP-Congress (88), BSP (27), Others (3)

The UP assembly elections are very crucial for the BJP as it has been out of power in the state for 15 years. The party has also not projected a chief ministerial candidate for the state. On the other hand, the Congress hasn’t performed well in the recent elections and played more of a smaller partner in the SP-Congress alliance in the state. The alliance’s victory will give Congress a fillip in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elelctions.

To secure a majority in the 403-seat assembly in the state, the BJP would need to put together at least 202 seats. If no one wins a majority, the parties are most likely going to try and form a governing coalition.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd