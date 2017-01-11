Uttar Pradesh election: Despite Supreme Court order, BJP to hold meets in Dalit areas

In the coming days, BJP has decided to hold ‘Prabuddha Varg Sammelan’, Booth Committee Sammelan and ‘Alao (bonfire) Chaupal’ and ‘Maati-tilak pratigya’ programme with farmers. (File) In the coming days, BJP has decided to hold ‘Prabuddha Varg Sammelan’, Booth Committee Sammelan and ‘Alao (bonfire) Chaupal’ and ‘Maati-tilak pratigya’ programme with farmers. (File)

The BJP on Tuesday started ‘Anusuchit Swabhimaan Sammelan’ at 18 places identified as Dalit-dominated areas in the state, despite directives from the Supreme Court against seeking votes based on caste and religion. SC leaders from the BJP were assigned to conduct the sammelans, even as a similar campaign targeting Dalits by the state Congress for two months ended the same day.

The sammelan started from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, where party SC Morcha state president Kaushal Kishore addressed a gathering in Aurai (SC reserved) on Tuesday.

Union Minister Krishna Raj will address the next meet in Gonda district on Wednesday, and another in Basti the next day. The party has also engaged Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Agra MP Ram Shanker Katheria and other SC leaders to address these meets. The series of sammelans will conclude in Jhansi on January 20.

The state has 84 Assembly segments reserved for SCs, and the party is holding ‘Anusuchit Swabhimaan Sammelan’ in one reserved constituency in each of the 18 divisions in the state.

Kishore said these meets are aimed to convey to SCs that BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’, and Modi government’s schemes like ‘Mudra’ and ‘Start UP’ will bring Dalits into mainstream society by empowering them economically and socially.

The BJP will also tell SC communities that BSP chief Mayawati has exploited votes to make money in personal interest, and did nothing for their welfare in her past terms. They will also convey that Mayawati has not followed the vision of Bhimrao Ambedkar, who wanted a ‘jaati viheen samaaj.’

“It is possible only in BJP that people from all sections, including OBC and SC, could get posts and regard,” he added.

With an eye on the upcoming polls, BJP recently appointed Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar as national president of SC Morcha. He was welcomed at party state headquarters on Monday. Sonkar addressed morcha workers while launching the Anusuchit Swabiman Sammelan, and asked them to visit the houses of SC voters to convey welfare schemes launched by Modi government.

Earlier, from October to December, BJP had held around 200 ‘Pichhda Varg Sammelans, (backward castes conventions) across all Assembly segments, to woo OBC voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

In the coming days, BJP has decided to hold ‘Prabuddha Varg Sammelan’, Booth Committee Sammelan and ‘Alao (bonfire) Chaupal’ and ‘Maati-tilak pratigya’ programme with farmers.