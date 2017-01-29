Uttar Pradesh BJP manifesto bundle of lies: SP, BSP, Congress

BJP workers protest against ticket distribution outside Lucknow airport during party chief Amit Shah’s visit on Saturday. (Express Photo) BJP workers protest against ticket distribution outside Lucknow airport during party chief Amit Shah’s visit on Saturday. (Express Photo)

TERMING BJP’s election manifesto “a ploy to fool people”, BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre has not fulfilled even one-fourth of the promises it had made in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Mayawati said: “BJP president Amit Shah said the government will do this in 10 days and that in 20 days. But during the Lok Sabha elections, they had promised to bring black money back within 100 days and distribute the same in the bank accounts of the poor. But it did not happen.”

Asked about BJP’s promise that it would make efforts to ensure construction of Ram temple under constitutional provisions if voted to power, Mayawati said: “Shah and his party should know that the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid is pending before the Supreme Court and the people… the court will not let anything wrong happen no matter how much the BJP talks about it. Does he (Amit Shah) think that people of UP are fools? This is Uttar Pradesh, not Gujarat,” she said.

BJP’s manifesto fare drew sharp criticism from the ruling Samajwadi Party and its alliance partner Congress. Describing the manisfesto as a “bundle of lies”, SP said that “after getting majority on false promises, BJP showed total insensitivity and behaved irresponsibly in almost three years of its government at the Centre”. The Congress also hit out at BJP, alleged that it was out to rake up the Ram temple issue once again to hide its shortcomings. “People are now well aware that BJP does not desist from betraying even Lord Ram,” state Congress chief Raj Babbar said.

“The manifesto has no mention of how many labourers and workers lost jobs and suffered due to the note ban… The BJP chief is promising setting up of task force to deal with mining mafia but maximum illegal mining takes place in BJP-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh… Have these states got task force for the purpose,” he asked. With PTI Inputs