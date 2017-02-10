Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: 4 days, 3 parties, 1 ticket, in Muzaffarnagar

Posing with Akhilesh, Rana is now with RLD via Cong Posing with Akhilesh, Rana is now with RLD via Cong

THE PHOTO album timeline from October 2016 on the Facebook page of Shahnawaz Rana, the 40-year-old scion of an influential family of steel industrialists and politicians from Muzaffarnagar, sums up the politics behind the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

In the first frame, the round-faced, mustachioed politician shakes hands with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. In the next, Rana asks his followers to vote for SP. In December, he shares a photo of Shivpal Yadav addressing a meeting under a banner with Mulayam Singh Yadav on it. In January 2017, Akhilesh turns up again, only to be followed by the Congress’s ‘hand’ and finally the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s ‘handpump’.

His story, perhaps most unabashedly, is illustrative of the shifting sands in UP politics. That is to say, three parties in four days.

During the tussle within the SP, Rana alternated his allegiance between Shivpal and Akhilesh. Perceived to be closer to Shivpal, he was rewarded with a ticket from Miranpur in Muzaffarnagar in one of the first SP lists. But then, Akhilesh prevailed and it appeared that Miranpur might go to the Congress after their alliance. Rana, an SP member till January 18, promptly went to 24, Akbar Road the next day and joined the Congress in the presence of its UP in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“My aim is not to fight elections. My aim is to defeat communal forces,” he reasoned then. Asked why he couldn’t have done that by staying on in SP, Rana replied: “SP and Congress are alliance partners and the Congress is a national party, therefore I’ve joined the Congress.”

However, Miranpur stayed with the SP, and the Congress’s first list didn’t feature Rana. So, barely 48 hours after joining the Congress, Rana moved to Ajit Singh’s RLD. After a nervous wait of 24 hours, during which his name didn’t come up in RLD’s second list, even as the coveted Miranpur ticket went to Mithilesh Pal, Rana finally got the nod to fight from Khatauli.

“I have joined RLD to fight for farmers and labourers. It has risen above caste and religion, and has always upheld the principles of Chaudhary Charan Singh,” said Rana, who fought and lost the 2012 assembly elections on an RLD ticket from Bijnor before joining the SP.

Except for the BJP, Rana has been a part of all major political parties in western Uttar Pradesh. He was elected on a BSP ticket in the 13th state assembly (2007-12) from Bijnor before being sacked by Mayawati in 2011 after his name cropped up in an attempted rape case, a charge he vehemently denies.

This is not the first thing, however, that Google throws up when you search for ‘Shahnawaz Rana’. It’s a news item from last month about an audio clip in which Rana purportedly boasts of having “committed a murder at age 12”. He has called the audio clip “fake” and said it was a conspiracy against him by his enemies.

Despite the allegations and his track record, RLD has picked him as it seeks to bring Jats and Muslims together, this time. Also, the Rana family exercises enormous clout in Muzaffarnagar and the adjoining areas. His uncle, Kadir Rana, was an MP with the BSP in the 15th Lok Sabha, and whose wife Syeda Begum is fighting for BSP in the adjacent Budhana constituency. Kadir Rana, and another of Shahnawaz Rana’s uncles, Noor Salim Rana, were among the accused in the 2013 riots. “What the communal forces have done in the district, we will try and undo it by uniting all the farmers and labourers, Hindus or Muslim,” said Shahnawaz Rana.

Two days before the region goes to poll in the first phase, a large group gathered at the RLD office in Khatauli were optimistically discussing their leader’s chances over cups of tea. “Mulayam acche insaan hain, par yeh Akhilesh musalmaanon ke saath nahin (Mulayam is a good man but Akhilesh is not with the Muslims),” said Taimur, blaming the Chief Minister for Shahnawaz quitting the SP.

“Woh nahin chahta tha ek koi mazboot musalmaan neta ubhar ke saamne aaye, toh usne vidhayak ji ka patta kat diya. Fir jab yeh Congress mein gaye to usne yeh seat Congress ko de di, toh phir inhe Rashtriya Lok Dal ne khatauli se seat di… Jat aur Musalmaan ek hain (He didn’t want a strong Muslim leader to emerge, so he spoiled the chances of MLA ji. Then when he went to Congress, the Chief Minister gave the seat to the Congress, that’s when RLD gave him the Khatauli seat. Jats and Muslims are one),” said Taimur.

Taimur then mulled over his own statement and turned against Mulayam: “Yeh Mulayam Singh hi raad ki jad hai.” ‘Raad’, with a hard, pronounced D, is a frequently used word in the region. It comes from ‘Raar’, which possibly originated from ‘Takraar’ (rift). ‘Raad’ has many meanings: problem, debate/argument and violent conflict.

Almost unintentionally, Taimur has used it in all aforementioned senses. Mulayam is at the root of the ‘problem’ that led to the ‘violent conflict’ between Jats and Muslims, he argued. “Had he not allowed the (Jat) panchayat in Muzaffarnagar to go ahead, nipped it in the bud, it (the riots of 2013) wouldn’t have happened. But now, everything is alright. Vidhayak ji ko donon qaum se… balki sabhi qaumon se pura samarthan mil raha hai. Inki jeet nishchit hai (MLAji is getting support from both communities… actually, all communities. His victory is assured),” said Taimur.

A furlong away sat Mohammad Aquil, who owns a tractor spare parts shop. “Log sab dekh rahe hain, aur samajh bhi hain. Inko (Rana family) Musalmaano se koi matlab nahi raha. Unhe apni politics karni hai. Ye mauka parast hain, kal pata nahi kiski godi mein baith jaaye. Toh log is baat ko samajhte hain. Unhe pata ye nahin jeetega, par Musalmaanon ki vote zaroor kat lega. Aur iska seedha-seedha fayda BJP ko hoga (People see and understand everything. The Ranas don’t think about Muslims, they think about their politics. They are opportunists and you can never tell who they will side with tomorrow. The voters know that he will not win, but he will split the Muslim vote and it will benefit the BJP),” said Aquil.

So what happens to Rana after the election? Will he remain in the RLD, win or lose? “Haarne ka toh sawal hi nahin hai (Losing is out of the question),” said Taimur. “He is committed to the party.” Back to Shahnawaz Rana’s Facebook timeline then. His last post seeks votes for another of his uncles, Zakir Ali Rana, who is an independent candidate from the adjacent Muzaffarnagar (Urban) seat. In case you are wondering, RLD, too, has fielded a candidate there.