Uttar Pradesh polls: SP faction declares names for teachers’ constituency

The Samajwadi Party faction led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has declared its candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections for graduate and teachers’ constituency to be held on February 3. While Ramvir Singh Yadav has been named candidate from Kanpur-Unnao teacher constituency, Ashok Singh Rathore is candidate from Allahabad-Jhansi teacher constituency, a released issued by SP state president (Akhilesh faction) Naresh Uttam said.

Renu Mishra will be party candidate from Bareilly-Moradabad constituency. The notification for these polls was issued by the Election Commission yesterday and polling is to be held on February 3, while counting is to take place on February 6.

UP Legislative Council has 100 seats of which 8 each are from graduate and teacher’s constituency while 10 are nominated by the Governor. Governor Ram Naik has advised the EC not to declare the results of these polls before March 11 as it could influence voters. However, no decision has been taken on this.