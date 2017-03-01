Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2017: 160 crorepatis, 126 with criminal cases in 6th phase

On the education details of candidates, the report said, 229 have declared their qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 338 have qualification of graduate or above. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) On the education details of candidates, the report said, 229 have declared their qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 338 have qualification of graduate or above. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A total of 160 crorepati candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held on Saturday, says a report. Also, 126 candidates have declared criminal cases against them, the report by UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 635 candidates from 78 political parties, including six national parties, five state parties, 67 unrecognised parties and 175 independent candidates who are contesting in the sixth phase of UP assembly elections.

Of the 635 candidates, 160 are crorepatis, the report released on Wednesday by the think-tank said.

The report said that 35 candidates out of 49 from BSP, 33 of 45 from BJP, 28 of 40 from SP, 6 of 10 from INC, 8 of 36 from RLD and 23 of 175 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate contesting in the sixth phase of UP assembly elections is Rs 1.59 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 10 INC candidates is Rs 1.84 crore, 45 BJP candidates (Rs 3.25 crore), 49 BSP candidates (Rs 8.98 crore), 40 SP candidates (Rs 3.13 crore), 36 RLD candidates (Rs 89.54 lakh) and 175 Independent candidates (Rs 68.49 lakh), ADR said.

The top three richest candidates contesting in the sixth phase are from BSP. Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali has total assets worth over Rs 118 crore followed by Vinayshankar (over Rs 67 crore) and Aijaj Ahmad (over Rs 52 crore), the report said.

A total of 168 candidates have not declared their PAN details, it added.

The report further said that out of 635 candidates analysed, 126 have declared criminal cases against themselves.

ADR said, 109 candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Among party wise candidates with criminal cases, 18 from BJP, 24 from BSP, 5 from RLD, 15 from SP, 4 of 15 from CPI, 3 from Indian National Congress and 22 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said.

On the education details of candidates, the report said, 229 have declared their qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 338 have qualification of graduate or above. 38 candidates have declared themselves to be literates and 3 are illiterate.

It further said that 426 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 205 between 51 and 80 years. Four candidates have not disclosed their age details.

In the sixth phase of UP assembly election this year, 60 female candidates are contesting.