Uttar Pradesh elections way to end caste, family politics: Amit Shah in Amethi

Amit Shah in Amethi

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a rally in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. In his address he said the Assembly elections 2017 will change the fate of Uttar Pradesh. He said in Amethi, since the last 50 years, only a single government has been ruling.

Taking a jibe at both Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that both were ‘shehzadas’ one with a troubling father and other with a troubling mother. Amit Shah said the state elections is an way to end caste and family politics. He said the alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party is immoral.

