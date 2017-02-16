UP notorious for maximum number of gangrapes in country: PM Modi in Hardoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hardoi Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hardoi

Ahead of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Hardoi. In his address, the PM said he is the adopted son of Uttar Pradesh and so can’t ditch the state that has given him great honour. He said if Uttar Pradesh lags behind then the rest of the country can’t move forward. In his speech he said if poverty is eradicated from the two states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, then it can be assumed that the problem has been eradicated from the rest of the country.

The PM said, “I realise the problems of the poor as I have lived through poverty. I have taken the responsibility of bringing change in their lives.” Regretting the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh, he blamed the state government for the failure and said it needed urgent attention. The PM has two rallies scheduled for the day. His second rally will be in Barabanki later in the day. The campaigning for the third phase will end on Friday evening.

PM Modi promised if BJP comes to power in the state, he would decide on waiving off the loan taken by farmers, in the first cabinet meeting after the results are announced. Speaking on the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh, the PM said the state is know for notorious activities for maximum number of gangrapes in the country. He said, “UP alone registers 50% cases related to Arms act. If unregistered cases are included no other state will even be at 100th position.” In UP, only 14 per cent farmers were benefited from the insurance scheme.

