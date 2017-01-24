Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: Notwithstanding SP-Congress alliance, BJP will win, says Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti (File Photo) Union Minister Uma Bharti (File Photo)

Union Minister Uma Bharti today made light of SP-Congress alliance for UP polls, saying BJP will still rout them and form the next government there. Speaking to reporters here, Bharti, a key BJP leader from the poll-bound state, also took a pot shot at SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his UP Chief Minister-son Akhilesh over their fight for the party symbol, stating those who could not be of each other, cannot be of the country.

“Notwithstanding their (of Congress and SP) alliance, we will still rout them,” Union Water Resources Minister Bharti, who represents Jhansi Parliamentary seat of the state, told reporters after inaugurating new office complex of National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Ltd.

On the recent feud within Samajwadi Party for party symbol, Bharti said, “People (of Uttar Pradesh) have realised that the father-son who could not be of each other, cannot be of this country.”

The Minister also exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in all the five poll-bound states. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa are going to polls between February and March.

Meanwhile, during the inaugural event, Bharti heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a leader who is taking India to new heights of development.

She also lauded demonetisation and claimed people supported the move wholeheartedly.

Bharti also asked the NPCC, a construction company under the Water Resources Ministry, to participate actively in ‘Namami Gange’ programme.

After days of negotiations over seat-sharing, the SP and Congress on Sunday announced their alliance for the assembly election in country’s largest state with 403 assembly segments.

According to the understanding between the two parties, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will contest 298 seats, while Congress would field candidates in 105 constituencies.